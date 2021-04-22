Archie doubles down on condemnation of judge overseeing his domestic violence case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day before a ruling is to be handed down, Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie is doubling down on his calls to have Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds drug tested and removed from office.
The trial was held on Monday before Reynolds, but Reynolds held off on making a ruling until Friday.
In an April 22 press statement, Archie said the judge should recuse himself from his case and should be removed from the bench by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.
The supervisor lays out 10 reasons why Reynolds should be removed, saying that “he wants to be the judge, prosecutor, and witness in this case,” and that “his misconduct from the bench was absolutely astonishing.”
Jackson Director of Communications Michelle Atoa said in a statement that the mayor is not getting involved. “The mayor has no information nor involvement in Supervisor Archie’s personal matter before the municipal court. It would be inappropriate to affect the outcome of any judicial matter.”
Municipal judges are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council. It was unclear if the mayor could remove a judge solely because of a request such as Archie’s.
We have reached out to the Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance for clarification. Officials with the agency were not immediately available for comment.
Archie also accuses the judge of bias, and that he had his mind made up about the outcome of the trial before evidence was presented.
“This appears to be a railroad attempt against Supervisor David L. Archie to find him guilty of something because the other frivolous charges with no evidence would not stick,” Archie writes.
During the trial, Reynolds said the main focus was to determine whether Archie was guilty of simple assault by using “physical menace to put a person in fear of bodily injury.”
At the heart of the case was the removal of bedroom doors in the couple’s home. Nya Hopkins claims that Archie removed two doors inside the home, despite being told by the judge only days before not to remove any additional doors.
Archie and Hopkins appeared before Judge Reynolds days prior to the Jan. 23 incident, after Archie had allegedly removed two bedroom doors at the home. At the time, Reynolds ordered the supervisor not to remove any more doors.
However, on the afternoon of Jan. 23, Hopkins testified that her daughter told her two more had been taken off their hinges. She said that she was uncomfortable in the home as a result.
Archie denies violating the judge’s order, and his attorney, Martin Perkins, objected to the testimony on the basis of hearsay.
Jackson city prosecutor Keith Gates, though, argued Archie likely did remove the doors. “This court itself demanded (him) not to take the doors off the hinges. She didn’t see him take them off the hinges, but when she got there they were off the hinges,” he said.
Hopkins did not stay at the Clubview home on the night of Jan. 22 but returned home the next afternoon to pick up her daughter. Hopkins testified that her daughter also had a sleepover that night.
“[There’s] overwhelming evidence he did it,” Reynolds said, referring to Archie.
Archie is also asking that Reynolds submit to a drug test prior to handing down a ruling in his case and that he never be allowed to preside over a trial of a public official again.
A recording was made during the April 19 trial. Archie is asking that be released to the public immediately.
WLBT has filed an open record request seeking the recording.
Reynolds could not be reached for comment.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.