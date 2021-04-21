Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chilly night is headed our way with temperatures dropping to near 40 degrees by morning. We were in the lower 40s this morning and there may be some spots in the upper 30s Thursday morning. That could lead to some isolated patchy frost. Temperatures will rebound quickly with sunshine Thursday to near 70 degrees. A storm system will arrive here Friday night. The good news is that we don’t think it warrants an alert day because the event will be quick and isolated. The bad news is that there still remains a possibility for severe weather, just isolated, during Friday night and into the overnight hours. Damaging winds and a tornado are possible, but heavy rain, lightning, small hail and gusty winds are likely. The weather should clear up Saturday afternoon or evening and stay nice for Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, before warmer weather arrives next week with highs in the 80s. Average high is 77 and the average low is 54 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:23am and the sunset is 7:35pm. North wind at 10mph tonight and south at the same speeds Thursday.