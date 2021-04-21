Town hall slated to discuss M-Bar, nearby entertainment venues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Neighbors will have a chance to raise concerns about a North Jackson restaurant at a town hall meeting Thursday.
A community meeting is slated for Thursday, April 22, at Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum to discuss crime at the M-Bar Sports Grill.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m., on March 21. A man was shot and killed after two rival groups opened fire in the parking lot.
No arrests have been made in the case, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote, who represents the area where M-Bar is located, organized the meeting along with leaders with the Ridgewood Park Neighborhood Association.
Richard Bradley, owner of M-Bar, also has been invited to the meeting, Foote said. However, he did not know if he was going to attend.
Bradley had not responded to our requests for comment.
He pulled together the meeting on the recommendation of Council President Aaron Banks, who suggested the idea at a recent council meeting.
Foote had brought up M-Bar at the council’s April 13 meeting, asking about what could be done to stop crime there.
Two deadly shootings occurred at M-Bar since last summer. Meanwhile, a third shooting stemmed from an argument in the parking lot there.
He said that Ridgewood Park is located about 20 feet from the establishment and said incidents there impact that neighborhood’s quality of life.
“I think we ought to explore all possibilities, whether it’s zoning regulations or whatever, to get rowdy behavior (under control),” he said. “If they want to have shootouts, they shouldn’t be next to neighborhoods. If they want to have a shootout … let them go to a bar some long ways away from neighborhoods.”
Ridgewood Park includes approximately 2,700 homes located in an area that stretches from Ridgewood Road and Plantation Boulevard to Adkins Boulevard.
Association president Ken Wilson said neighbors have concerns about all of the establishments near M-Bar, not just the M-Bar itself.
“I’ve received quite a few calls about what’s occurred there, in the entertainment area in general,” he said. “Loud music … clearly gunshots ...I get a lot of complaints about that. That doesn’t mean it’s coming from one establishment or the other, but during (certain) hours, it becomes a concern.”
Wilson said he doesn’t want to see any of the clubs or restaurants in the Ridgewood Court area shut down. Rather, he wants to see what can be done to ensure those establishments and his neighborhood can “co-exist.”
“We are clearly pro-business,” he said. “We want to have a dialogue with these owners to ensure we can all co-exist and have the quality of life we desire.”
The meeting is from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum’s Forestry Building.
It is open to the public.
