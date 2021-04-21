St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to be announced April 22

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - On April 22, the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home winner will be announced.
This year’s home is located at the Crossview Plantation in Rankin County and features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.
Everyone who purchased a ticket is also eligible to receive a $3,000 Visa gift card from the Welch Law Firm.
Every ticket sold helps families treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where they never have to foot the bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.
You can watch the giveaway live this coming Thursday at noon on WLBT.
