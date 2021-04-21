Secretary of State questions legitimacy of Canton’s Democratic executive committee

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The whole question of who serves on Canton’s Democratic Executive Committee is again at the forefront.
This time, that question is being raised by Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson.
In an April 16 letter to committee member Natwassie Truly, Watson said the individuals who signed off on the recapitulation report from the city’s Democratic primaries were not duly elected members of that committee.
Watson goes on to say that his office cannot accept the report showing the results of the Democratic primary until a majority of commission members sign off on them.
“It appears that at least two of the persons who signed the recapitulation report were not properly appointed members of the … committee and not the proper election officials to transmit the tabulated statement of votes cast,” he writes.
“As a majority of members must sign and date the tabulated statement of votes cast, and, at most, two persons from the Canton Democratic Executive Committee have signed and dated the transmitted tabulation … the transmitted tabulation … does not meet the requirements set forth under Miss. Code...”
Watson’s letter represents yet another round of controversy surrounding Canton’s municipal elections.
In February, the city of Canton petitioned the Madison County Board of Supervisors to take over the election. However, as of April 21, the county has not voted to do so.
Before deciding, board members are awaiting an opinion from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office regarding several questions, including whether the county could hire a third party to run the elections on the county’s behalf.
“I’m very concerned about getting involved at all in the city of Canton when it comes to politics and running their election,” District 3 Supervisor Gerald Steen said at the time. “Hopefully, we can come up with another option that will not involve the board of supervisors.”
(Truly and the other candidates sued and a judge added their names back to the ballot.)
As for the commission overseeing the 2021 primaries, Watson said its members were elected in 2017.
According to Secretary of State records, members include John Scanlan, Marion Freeman, Kathryn Irving, Nancy Wesley James, and Natwassie Truly.
William Truly, though, said committee chair Scanlan had never called a meeting and never met with committee members, and as a result, a temporary Democratic committee had to be set up.
John Scanlon, an attorney for Scanlan, refuted that point, saying he had minutes from previous committee meetings, as well as a resolution from the Canton Board of Aldermen recognizing the Scanlan-led body as the legitimate committee.
Watson, meanwhile, said two individuals who signed the recapitulation report, Cole and Slaughter had not been appointed to the existing committee and were improperly named as part of a new municipal committee.
The secretary said that state statute allows members to be appointed by remaining commission members when vacancies occur. Statute also allows for a county chairman to call a public meeting to appoint a new commission when no committee exists.
In this case, Watson argues that a new committee could not be formed because the 2017 committee was still in place.
Watson said his office is awaiting a new tabulated statement of votes to be signed by the proper members and resubmitted.
As for what this means for this means for the primary results, it is unclear. Officials with Watson’s office have not commented.
