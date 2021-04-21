National Science Foundation awards JSU $150K to research AI

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is getting a small grant to impact an extraordinary area of scientific research.
The National Science Foundation awarded JSU $150,000 to study an aspect of Artificial Intelligence that will enhance the accuracy of tumor diagnoses and survival rates in cancer treatment.
“I am very pleased,” said Dr. Jian-Ge Zhou, assistant professor in JSU’s Department of Chemistry, Physics, and Atmospheric Sciences.
Zhou’s extensive research proposal is what grabbed the attention of the National Science Foundation.
The project is entitled “Research Initiation Award: Chemiluminescence, Quantum Yield and High-Dimensional Data Analysis in Trajectory Surface Hopping Simulation.”
In the simplest terms, it uses technology to collect and analyze the science of improving quantum yield.
Quantum yield is the efficiency of converting absorbed light into emitted light, which can be in the form of fluorescence, which is a form of luminescence, which is the emission of light by a substance that has not been heated.
“This project is so important because it entails a major benefit to society in that successful results could lead to the revolution of bioluminescence imaging technology (BIT) and photodynamic therapy (PDT),” Zhou said. “This will greatly enhance the accuracy of tumor diagnosis (via BIT) and the survival rate in cancer treatment (via PDT).”
The project is rooted in Chemiluminescence, the emission of light resulting from a chemical reaction. Zhou says one of the key issues is the demand for various light emitters radiating red or near-infrared (RNIR) bright light, but most synthesized RNIR light emitter, but his work dives into two challenges.
“One, the analysis of simulation results often suffers from a large amount of high-dimensional data, which makes it difficult to meaningfully interpret complex molecular motions and lighting efficiency,” he said. “And two, it’s unclear how initial phase-space coordinates differentiate final energy states.”
Once Zhou’s research is complete, he said it’s highly likely it will lead to a significantly larger grant to expand the project so NSF experimentalists can continue their research.
The NSF is an independent federal agency created by Congress to promote the progress of science.
Underrepresented, undergraduate students will also be included in the research.
