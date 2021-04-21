Mississippi leaders respond to Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several Mississippi leaders spoke out after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says the verdict is just, but it is not justice.
“Justice restores and repairs,” said Lumumba. “No action can restore the life of our brother George Floyd to his family and community.”
The verdict comes almost eleven months after a bystander’s video showed Chauvin kneeling on the neck and back of George Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on May 25, 2020.
In the video, Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,” until he ultimately went silent.
“May this verdict be a step forward in the fight for equity and justice for all,” said Congressman Bennie Thompson, the only African American in Mississippi’s Washington delegation. “May the family of George Floyd be at peace with the jury’s decision.”
District 29 Sen. David Blount says he is “proud of our country and remarks by President Biden and Vice President Harris — leadership and character matter.”
“Our country can be unified in the effort to do better,” he said. “Justice today and more work to do. This can be a moment of significant change.”
