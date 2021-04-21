Metro Inn owner pays for own demolition in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday we first told you about the demolition of the old Metro Inn on Ellis Avenue.
The dilapidated property was an eyesore and a haven for vagrants causing problems in the area for years.
The City of Jackson says their Community Improvement Division, through enforcement actions, were just days away from awarding a bid for performing the cleanup of the old Metro Inn when the owner stepped up and said they would handle the clean up themselves.
The property, which has been closed for five years and drew vagrants and crime to the area, is quickly coming down.
Members of the Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods say they’re pleased to see the eyesore come down but hope the city now helps someone develop the property.
Johnny Byrd, Vice President of Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods, says, “We need to have a partnership between the existing businesses out here, the economic development and outside investors. If you look at the traffic, you have a major highway and entry points to the area. Right now we just don’t have the economic development or overall comprehensive plan for development, so this will be great to help the area out, help the school out and help the community out.”
Another eyesore that will be coming down in the coming months is the abandoned Southwest Jackson Hotel.
In the fall, the Gulf Coast Housing Partnership and Pearl Street AME church were awarded a $750,000 grant to transform the property into a 76 unit senior living facility.
Construction of the $14,000,000 development will start with demolition of the hotel in late spring.
