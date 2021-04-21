Madison County Deputy injured in the line of duty recognized by AG Lynn Fitch

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County Deputy shot in the head and paralyzed has been given a special honor for his service to crime victims by State Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
Deputy Brad Sullivan was shot in a 2019 shootout during a kidnapping and chase. Fitch at the annual Outstanding Service to Crime Victims Awards Ceremony recognized Sullivan.
The AG’s office is observing the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Fitch says Sullivan bravely responded to save a victim’s life and nearly lost his own as a result. She also praised the work of law enforcement officers saying they provide critical support to our state’s crime victims.
Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation Monday naming the week of April 18 to 24, 2021 Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Mississippi.
