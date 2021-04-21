‘It was a very tough decision’: ZoOceanarium pulls out of talks with Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two years after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba tapped ZoOceanarium Group to take over management of the Jackson Zoological Park, the firm has pulled out of negotiations.
ZoOceanarium Managing Partner Chris Davis confirmed the news with WLBT Wednesday morning.
“It was a very tough decision for us to make, but indeed, after participating in two and a half years of good faith negotiations, we did let the city know that we will not be further pursuing the operations of the zoo,” he said in an email.
The news comes more than four months after ZoOceanarium officials were grilled at a city council meeting, where members raised concerns about the firm’s proposed contract.
Among concerns, Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay asked why the contract did not include provisions requiring the new managers to obtain accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Accreditation shows that the zoo is meeting certain standards in animal care and best practices. AZA accreditation is often considered the gold standard for accreditation and would allow the zoo to participate in programs like the AZA’s Species Survival Program, which could bring new animals to the park.
“Over the time we have been engaged with the city, we encountered voices of hope and optimism about the zoo’s future and about how our involvement would help change the trajectory of the zoo,” Davis said. “Certainly, Mayor Lumumba’s vision for the zoo was inspirational and very much so aligned with our own.”
Davis, though, said ZoOceanarium had gotten pushback from some council members.
“There were a few council members who were hostile towards the idea of the zoo being managed by an experienced third-party management team,” he said.
The zoo was previously managed by the Jackson Zoological Society. In the last two decades, though, the zoo had gone into steep decline.
Between 2007 and 2018, attendance fell from 184,000 to 74,000. And in July 2019, an analysis by WLBT showed that attendance had fallen off by an additional 30,000 when compared to the same period the year prior.
Citing the decline, the society announced that it was going to study building a new zoo in Northeast Jackson.
That announcement sparked debate across the city, and was the impetus behind the mayor’s decision to seek new management.
The society’s contract expired in 2020 and was not renewed. The city’s parks department has been managing the park ever since.
Davis said he hopes to work with Jackson in the future, and believes the trajectory of the zoo must change for it to be successful.
“Our interest has always been the wellbeing of the animals at the zoo, bringing stability to the caring staff that is responsible for those animals and preserving this very unique and important asset of the community,” he said.
“After two and half years of negotiations to try to make this happen, we were still getting hostile pushback, and sadly don’t see a collaborative pathway forward.”
We are still reaching out to the city for a response.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.