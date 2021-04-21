First Alert Forecast: cool, breezy Wednesday; rain, storms return late week

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Our next major opportunity for rain and storms will return into the fold through late Friday into Saturday. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out during this time - we’ll continue to keep an eye on this potential that could yield strong winds and hail. In the wake of that system - we’ll transition back to sunshine with highs rebounding into the 80s by next week. Another storm system will be poised to move over the region through mid-week.