First Alert Forecast: cool, breezy Wednesday; rain, storms return late week

WEDNESDAY: Behind the front, gear up for a chilly and brisk mid-week as temperatures will run about 10 degrees below average for late April standards. Sunshine will be in abundance through the day with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Overnight, we’ll remain mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A few patches of frost can’t be ruled out early Thursday morning.
THURSDAY: A few clouds will stream through the skies through Thursday after a chilly start to the day in the 40s; sunshine will still help to push highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours. Clouds will tend to increase overnight ahead of next weather maker that is due into the region by late Friday. Lows will fall back to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Our next major opportunity for rain and storms will return into the fold through late Friday into Saturday. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out during this time - we’ll continue to keep an eye on this potential that could yield strong winds and hail. In the wake of that system - we’ll transition back to sunshine with highs rebounding into the 80s by next week. Another storm system will be poised to move over the region through mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.