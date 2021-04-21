Cars line up seven hours early for giveaway, 2,600 boxes of food distributed Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can pick up a box full of fresh produce like milk, fruit, and eggs Wednesday, but expect long lines.
The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is hosting another drive-thru food box giveaway at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and folks lined up early.
It’s one of many giveaways that the Department of Agriculture has held during the pandemic.
The boxes will include fresh fruit and produce, meat, cheese, and yogurt.
They will also give away a gallon of milk and two and a half dozen eggs with each box.
It’s part of the USDA Farmers to Families Program.
It was started under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to support families who have lost income during the pandemic but also to support local farmers.
Anyone in need can get a free food box starting at 9 a.m. at the fairgrounds, located at 1207 Mississippi Street.
Drivers are asked to remain in their vehicles, drive onto the fairgrounds through Gate 1 on Jefferson Street and a volunteer will hand you a box of food.
