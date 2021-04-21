Canton man gets life in prison for 2019 murder of delivery driver

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man accused of killing a Domino’s delivery driver and dumping her body at an intersection in Madison County now faces life in prison.
The sentence was handed down Wednesday afternoon to Terrence Caldwell on capital murder. He also received 20 years for attempted murder, and an armed robbery charge was dropped.
Caldwell is accused of murdering Domino’s employee Hilerica “Latrice” Dortch and attempting to murder JASCO store clerk, Ranjit Singh.
Terrance J. Caldwell, 25, allegedly killed Dortch with a single gunshot. Her car was found abandoned shortly after she was reported missing. Her body was found days later.
Caldwell pled guilty to the murder last week.
Caldwell also allegedly shot gas station clerk Ranjit Singh in the face on an early December morning in 2019.
After shooting Singh, Caldwell then allegedly went behind the counter, grabbed an unknown amount of cash and ran from the scene.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.