Writer Angie Thomas surprises teen with scholarship to Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Author Angie Thomas hopped on a Zoom call to deliver a big surprise to a teen.
Thomas, a New York times best-selling author, joined the call to offer Andrea Foreman, a creative writing student, a full-ride scholarship to Belhaven University.
Thomas is an alumnus of Belhaven. Foreman was selected as the winner of the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship.
“Let’s face it – the financial burden of college is a huge obstacle for so many young people; it was one for me,” Thomas said. “By giving Andrea this scholarship, she will be able to focus more on her studies and writing, which will allow her gift to thrive.”
Foreman is the second winner of the scholarship, which covers tuition, room and board for four years. She says the award was a dream come true.
