Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A strong cold front is moving in. While we reached the 70s today, it was only in the 30s behind the front with snow in northwestern Arkansas. We get a brief sprinkle overnight, but temperatures will drastically drop around here into the lower 40s by morning with wind chills in the 30s. Sunny skies will return tomorrow with highs in the lower 60s. Winds will be gusty tonight and in the morning Wednesday, despite the front being relatively dry for us. Temperatures will again be cold Thursday morning with patchy frost even possible. Another storm system will move in Friday night and Saturday. Thunderstorms are likely with severe weather a possibility as well overnight into Saturday. After Saturday’s stormy weather, expect pleasant temperatures in the 70s with sunshine, especially on Sunday. Average high is 77 and the average low is 53 this time of year. Winds from the northwest tonight at 15mph gusting to 30mph. North winds Wednesday between 15 and 20mph. Sunrise is 6:24am and the sunset is 7:34pm.