‘True justice is more than one verdict’: ACLU of Miss. issues statement of Chauvin verdict

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ACLU of Mississippi says it is relieved by the verdict handed down in the Chauvin murder trial.
However, the executive director of the civil rights organization says that “true justice is more than one verdict,” and that all police officers should be held accountable for disparate treatment of members of the Black community.
On Tuesday, a Minnesota jury convicted Chauvin, a former white police officer, of murdering George Floyd, a Black man who had been arrested on suspicion of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes and Floyd was unable to breathe.
“We are relieved that Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd. We are relieved that George Floyd’s family will receive justice. But true justice is more than one verdict,” writes Executive Director Jarvis Dortch. “Holding police accountable for abuse of power, disparate treatment and excessive force against Black communities cannot be rare.”
Dortch goes on to say that Floyd was one of more than 5,000 people killed by police since 2015.
“We must root out the racism that is sewn into the fabric of our system of law enforcement. We must prohibit police mistreatment of Black communities, which leads to people being both underserved and overpoliced,” he says. “We must honor the life of George Floyd and the numerous other Black victims of police violence by creating a more just system.”
