Tool manufacturing company to add 1,200 jobs in Mississippi over next eight years

GRENADA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An international tool manufacturing company is bringing 1,200 jobs to the Magnolia State, as part its plans to build a new accessories factory in Grenada County.
Milwaukee Tool has announced that it is building a 500,000-square-foot facility in Grenada County’s I-55 Business and Technology Park, to support the “growing power tools accessories and power tool business.”
Eight hundred jobs will be created at the factory, while an additional 400 jobs will be added across the state at Milwaukee’s existing locations.
The new facility is expected to open in late 2022, with Milwaukee filling positions over the next eight years.
Available jobs will include machine operators, technicians, warehousing/inventory personnel, shipping/receiving personnel, engineers and managers.
State and local leaders alike applaud Milwaukee’s decision to expand.
Gov. Tate Reeves said the decision “sends a strong message to the world that we take business seriously and work hard to ensure companies’ long-term success in our state.”
“As a world-renowned brand, the Milwaukee Tool company is set to bring quality careers and significant capital investment to Grenada County. We are so proud to support a project that will measurably move the economic needle in our region and state,” said Matthew Harrison, chief executive officer of the Greater Grenada Partnership.
Grenada Co. had a population of 20,758 people in 2019, down nearly 2,400 from 2009. The county has a median household income of $40,122. More than 20% of the county’s population lives in poverty, Census data shows.
The company, which is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisc., currently has manufacturing, distribution and operations locations in Greenwood, Jackson, and Olive Branch, and employs some 2,343 people.
Milwaukee last expanded in the state in February 2020, when it added a new distribution center in Olive Branch.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.