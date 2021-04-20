Miss. shipbuilder receives $107 million contract to purchase materials for new warship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - A Pascagoula shipyard has been awarded $107 million to build a new generation of amphibious assault crafts.
Recently, Huntington Ingalls Industries was awarded a contract to purchase the materials for the construction of the LHA 9 America-class amphibious assault ship.
The decision to award the contract to the Gulf Coast firm is being praised by Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker.
“The talented shipbuilders at Ingalls build some of the world’s finest ships for our U.S. Navy fleet,” Wicker said.
Hyde-Smith said the advanced appropriations will allow Ingalls to build the ships undeterred.
“I’m pleased to see this contract issued now as we begin the FY2022 process of funding future shipbuilding needs,” she said.
The America-class ships are designed to function like smaller aircraft carriers, using rotary lift and fixed-wing aircraft to deliver Marine expeditionary units.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.