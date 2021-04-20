Metro Inn, the sight of many Jackson crime scenes, being torn down

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been the scene of numerous crimes and an eyesore for years, but this week the old Metro Inn is being torn down.
It’s a sight many locals were happy to see this week. The demolition of Metro Inn on Ellis Avenue is in full swing.
The property, which went into foreclosure in 2015, has been the sight of numerous crimes since then. Vagrants moved in tearing off scrap metal.
Some are even hanging out in the gutted rooms to get a front row seat of its destruction. This also the site where James Craig Anderson was killed in a hate crime murder in 2011 where he was targeted for his skin color.
State representative Ronnie Crudup, Jr’s family’s church has worked to rid the area of blight believes this will help improve the area.
Ronnie Crudup, Jr. said, “It’s definitely a big help to the area. We’re constantly trying to find ways to either remove blight or clean up structures. You know, we try to keep things clean on this whole Ellis stretch. We cut the grass on properties that aren’t even ours because we try to make the place look nice. We put art structures up over here on the wall murals because we’re trying to beautify the area. So this is a definite help that the city progress to make sure this is taken care of.”
Right now there are no known future plans for the property. The demolition should take several weeks.
