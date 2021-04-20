Man faces 20 years in prison after fatal DUI crash in Madison

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County judge sentenced a man to prison over a fatal DUI.
Harrison Little, 30, faces 20 years for each charge after he was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Each sentence will run concurrently.
The crash happened on June 10, 2020, at the intersection of Highway 51 and Hoy Road in Madison.
Betty Simmons was killed in the crash. Police say Little was speeding and drunk at the time of the crash.
At the sentencing hearing, Little apologized to Simmons’ family and took responsibility for his actions, District Attorney John Bramlett said.
