Madison police officer dragged in pursuit of suspect

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison police officer was dragged by a suspect on a pursuit that ended near Old Agency Road.
Just before 3 p.m., Ridgeland Police were called to assist the Madison Police Department in apprehending a suspect.
A police officer was dragged along the roadway after he attempted to stop the individual, according to Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal.
The condition of the officer was unknown. It was not known if the suspect was in custody.
This is a developing story.
