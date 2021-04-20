JSU season over after finale canceled due to COVID concerns

Jackson State quarterback Jalon Jones (4) is pressured by Mississippi Valley State defensive back Kharee Lockley (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)
By Jacob Gallant | April 20, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 11:17 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football season is over.

The team’s final scheduled contest with Prairie View A&M was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within the JSU football program.

The game will not be made up.

After a hot start under first year head coach Deion Sanders, the Tigers dropped their last three games of the season to finish 3-3.

The team is also claiming a win over Alcorn State, which opted out of the 2021 season.

The Tigers will be back in action this fall; they will open the season on September 5 against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami.

