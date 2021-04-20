Jackson Academy hosts first-ever National Wheelchair Basketball Association sanctioned tourney

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Get ready to see some b-ball competition!
The first-ever junior division basketball tournament by the National Wheelchair Basketball Association kicks off in Mississippi Saturday, April 24.
Named after the Mississippi River, The Big River Classic will feature teams from Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and the Mississippi WheelCats home team.
The NWBA varsity division is for teenagers with a lower limb disability.
There are 48 Junior teams across the country, but the Mississippi WheelCats, a non-profit organization based out of Clinton, is the only Junior division team in the state.
And 12-year-old Phillip Lindsey is ready for game time! His mom, Lindsay Lindsey couldn’t be more proud of her teenager.
“This season is Phillip’s 4th season with the team. Wheelchair basketball was a Godsend for Phillip,” Lindsey said. “He thrives playing a competitive sport and flourishes on the court! I have no words for how much wheelchair basketball means to me and my family.”
Lindsey said her son is a typical boy who loves sports, hunting, and wrestling with his five brothers.
“Phillip is my out-spoken, obnoxiously loud, fun-loving, people person. He is the one that will always say the things he shouldn’t but get away with them!”
The Lindsey’s are a die-hard, close-knit basketball family that travels to places like Atlanta, Birmingham, and Phoenix to support Phillip’s tournaments.
Lindsey says her son was diagnosed with caudal regression syndrome after he was born, which means that his spine is not connected to his hips and the lower half of his body grows at a different pace.
He was given a wheelchair when he was 2-years-old and it’s become a part of his life so much, that his mom says he’s quite the stunt master.
“He has scared more people turning tricks in his chair than I could ever try to count,” she said. “The trust he has in his chair is also why he enjoys wheelchair basketball so much.”
The games begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 24 inside the Jackson Academy Gym, located at 4908 Ridgewood Road.
Note:
The home team is listed first and wears white during the game.
Tiebreaker to be head-to-head followed by overall score.
