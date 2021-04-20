Hinds Co. program promises to stop evictions, cover rental costs for those impacted by COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new initiative launched by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors could help renters stay in their homes, even as they’re not able to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county recently announced the creation of the Hinds County Emergency Rental Aid Program.
The program, which is funded by a $7.1 million federal grant, will provide financial assistance to residents who are unable to pay their rent due to the pandemic.
Landlords also will be able to apply for the funding on behalf of their tenants, according to District Three Supervisors Credell Calhoun.
A press conference was held Monday to discuss the program.
“We hope that every family (that is eligible) participates in this program and gets their financial needs taken care of,” Calhoun said.
The program is being administered by Integrity Group.
Lauren Smith, with Integrity Group, said priority consideration will be given to applicants who earn 50 percent or less than the area median income (AMI) or individuals who have been out of work for 90 days due to the COVID outbreak.
The median household income for the Jackson metro area is $38,888, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Rental funds, if approved, will go directly to the landlord.
Under terms, landlords who accept the funding must agree to stay any eviction efforts that are ongoing.
Rent will be paid for up to 12 months, with a three-month extension available in certain circumstances, with applicants being able to receive up to $30,000.
For more information, log onto www.hindsrentalaid.com or call (601) 514-0137.
