Former DeSoto County teacher’s aide facing another molestation charge

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A former teaching assistant with DeSoto County Schools arrested last week for molestation is facing a new charge.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says a deputy caught 48-year-old Amy Craft with a child younger than 16 in her car parked outside Central High School around 1 a.m. last Thursday.
She was initially charged with molesting - touching a child for lustful purposes.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office spokesperson says investigators later discovered additional evidence of Craft inappropriately touching the same victim. She was ultimately charged with a second count of felony molestation.
Craft’s bond was increased from $100,000 to $200,000. She remains in jail.
A statement from the DCS after her arrest said, “School officials are cooperating fully with local law enforcement regarding the former teacher’s assistant.”
The sheriff’s office says Craft may face additional charges in another jurisdiction.
