First Alert Forecast: warm sunshine Tuesday; brisk sunshine Wednesday

TUESDAY: A weak system will sweep past the area through during the overnight period – but generally, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 70s. A few of the clouds overnight could yield a shower or two, but most will remain dry. Most of the clouds will sweep out of the area overnight with lows in the 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Behind the front, gear up for a chilly and brisk mid-week as temperatures will run about 10 degrees below average for late April standards. Sunshine will be in abundance through the day with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Overnight, we’ll remain mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A few patches of frost can’t be ruled out early Thursday morning.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Transient high pressure will shift over the area through Thursday -temperatures will gradually rebound through the latter part of the week back through the 70s. Our next major opportunity for rain and storms will return into the fold through late Friday into Saturday. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out during this time - we’ll continue to keep an eye on this potential. In the wake of that system - we’ll transition back to sunshine with highs rebounding into the 80s by next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
