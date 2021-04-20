First Alert Forecast: warm sunshine Tuesday; brisk sunshine Wednesday

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Transient high pressure will shift over the area through Thursday -temperatures will gradually rebound through the latter part of the week back through the 70s. Our next major opportunity for rain and storms will return into the fold through late Friday into Saturday. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out during this time - we’ll continue to keep an eye on this potential. In the wake of that system - we’ll transition back to sunshine with highs rebounding into the 80s by next week.