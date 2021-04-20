Amid outcry, Rep. Thompson says Maxine Waters ‘entitled’ to protest remarks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi congressman is coming to the defense of Rep. Maxine Waters (D, Cal.) amid a growing controversy due to recent comments made by the congresswoman.
Over the weekend, Waters visited Minnesota as the trial of George Floyd reached its conclusion.
When asked at a protest what people should do if Derek Chauvin is acquitted, Waters told reporters that “we’ve got to stay on the street” and that “we’ve got to get more confrontational.”
“We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” she added.
The comments soon sparked an outcry, being condemned by several Republican lawmakers and also the judge presiding over the Floyd trial, who called her comments “abhorrent.”
Judge Peter Cahill also stated that what Waters told the crowd could potentially lead to “this whole trial being overturned.”
Some, though, backed Congresswoman Waters, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying that Waters should not apologize, explaining that the comments were said in a “manner of the civil rights movement.”
Another person coming to Waters’ side is Rep. Bennie Thompson, who stated on Twitter that “First Amendment rights are entitled to all Americans including @RepMaxineWaters.”
Republican lawmakers, though, are charging ahead, with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy likely to force a censure vote sometime this week.
