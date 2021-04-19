Wells APAC enrolling academically advanced students for fall semester

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your child is studious and a gifted performer, JPS has a space to enhance those talents.
From professional dance and piano instruction to advanced scholastics, Wells APAC is now filling spaces for next school year.
Monday inside one fourth and fifth grade dance class at Wells APAC, students were preparing for its virtual concert at the Mississippi Museum of Art’s Art Garden. The curriculum is for academically advanced students and performing arts.
It’s what encouraged Tiffany Jackson to enroll her three children in the program starting in fourth grade.
“The academics are outstanding. They always test very well,” said Jackson. “My oldest graduated summa cum laude from Xavier. These kids are prepared for the future.”
Wells APAC is now enrolling fourth and fifth graders.
“This is the best kept secret in Jackson,” said English and Language Arts teacher Vicki Ramsey. The 20-year educator said the students are self starters who excel through the arts.
“We go at a faster pace. We do a lot more hands on project based inquiry,” said Ramsey. “So the kids have more of an ownership of what they’re learning.”
During the pandemic numbers decreased, but classes continued virtually. They are now in-person. The campus is gearing up for the fall and is taking applications.
“We take care of the whole child,” said Wells APAC principal Dr. Kescher Rankin. ”We do not put our students in a box... We also allow them to express their passion for the arts.”
The deadline for fourth and fifth grade enrollment is Friday, April 23.
