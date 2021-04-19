Thousands of boxes of fresh produce given away 9 a.m. Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you need fresh produce, it’s available for pick-up at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson this week.
The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is hosting another drive-thru food box giveaway on Wednesday, April 21 at 9:00 a.m.
The food is being provided as part of a federal program to support families who have lost income during the coronavirus pandemic.
The nearly 2,600 boxes will contain meat, milk, cheese, yogurt, potatoes, and apples, provided by M. Palazola Produce Co. in Memphis.
Those receiving a food box will also receive two and a half dozen eggs from Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., of Jackson.
