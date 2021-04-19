Tee time! First phase of $50 million Flowood conference center opens to the public

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Construction in Flowood on their new conference center is progressing along. This week the first phase of their $50 million resort development opened to the public.
The golf course, which opened Monday, sits in the shadow of the new Sheraton Hotel which is to open in the coming weeks.
The golf course was closed down in 2017 for a complete overhaul to match the new resort-style development.
Golf course manager Blake Hatfield said, “The biggest idea behind it was clear the course out a little bit. A lot of people who played it before complained it was tree-lined and it was real difficult. Either you were in the fairway or in the trees, so that’s all been cleared out and widened a good bit. Then we did do a good bit of changing up the holes a little bit where nine returns back to the clubhouse.”
The 18-hole course now has a pro shop inside the brand new hotel, which boasts 200 luxury rooms and a conference center. The hope is that golf will be part of the draw to make this a regional destination.
“We’re obviously going to have a huge local market that we love but with the hotel coming on board here shortly we’re also going to get people who travel from out of town this will be our destination here in Flowood,” said Hatfield.
City officials hope to open the hotel in early May. The Refuge Course is open to the public. Golf tee times and even memberships are now available.
The hotel will have even more things to draw people to the area, including a pool with a lazy river, a cooking school and even a rooftop bar.
