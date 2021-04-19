1-on-1 with Santee Marshall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - To get to the point where Santee Marshall is now, the new Jackson State running back had to explore every avenue to find a path to the football field.
“I just love football,” said Marshall in an exclusive interview with WLBT. “I’ve been playing it since I was four, so so anything to be around it and get close to it was pretty good.”
Thrust into his first game of the season against Alabama A&M, the bright lights of a college football Saturday did not faze Marshall at all. As he ran for 126 yards and a touchdown, it was hard to imagine that the running back from New Orleans, LA began the season not even as a walk-on, but on the football team’s film crew.
It has been a whirlwind journey since and Marshall knows he’s not done with it.
“I’m trying to win some championships,” he said. “I’m just trying to do everything. I’m trying to do it big.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.