Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are in the midst of a dry weather pattern. Mostly sunny skies will be with us through at least Thursday. Temperatures will reach the 70s again Tuesday with sunshine, but a drier cold front will push through Wednesday, dropping temperatures through the 60s during the day. While highs will reach the 60s again Thursday, morning temperatures will start off in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The next storm system will arrive Friday into Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will continue, but the threat of severe weather remains low for now. Highs this weekend will reach the 70s and overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Next week will be even warmer with highs in the 80s. Average high is 77 and the average low is 53 this time of year. Calm wind tonight and southwest at 10mph Tuesday. Sunrise is 6:25am and the sunset is 7:34pm.