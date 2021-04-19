Miss. cemetary site prepped to receive Confederate monument

LOWNDES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Prep work is being done in a Mississippi cemetery for a Confederate monument that is currently located at the Lowndes County courthouse.
Excavation began early April at the cemetery near the graves of unidentified Confederate soldiers in Friendship Cemetery in Columbus.
A representative from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History was on hand to examine materials found at the site.
Supervisors made the decision to move the statue after protesters said it glorified slavery.
The process of preparing the new site and moving the statue will take months.
