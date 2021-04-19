MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 14-year-old Pike Co. girl

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for a 14-year-old Pike County girl.
Siarra Scarberry of Magnolia is described as a bi-racial female who five feet, five inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has curly brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen Saturday, April 17 at 11:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of Charlie Rhodus Road in Pike County wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white high-top Fila shoes.
Siarra Scarberry may be accompanied by Martin Scarberry or Christopher Brown.
Martin Scarberry is described as a white male who is six feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has cross tattoos on his face.
Christopher Brown is described as a white male who is five feet, eleven inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has gray hair.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Siarra Scarberry, Martin Scarberry or Christopher Brown, contact Pike County Sheriff Office at 601-684-5142.
