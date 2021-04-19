Flowood police investigating Sunday armed carjacking

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood police are investigating an armed carjacking that took place April 18.
The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. at the Reflection Point Apartments, 2945 Layfair Dr.
Officers say a male, dressed in all-black clothing, approached the victim as she exited her vehicle.
The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded her keys.
Officers canvassed the apartment complex and discovered an abandoned vehicle from Hinds County, which was later discovered to be an abandoned vehicle from Jackson.
The victim was unharmed during the incident.
