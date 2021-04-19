First Alert Forecast: seasonable early week; cooler mid-week

MONDAY: Kicking off the new work week will quiet and easy; a cool start will give way to a seasonably cool finish amid mostly sunny skies through much of the day. Expect highs in the lower 70s after starting off in the 40s to near 50. Clouds will start rolling back in later today into the evening hours. Lows in will drop to the upper 40s to lower 50s.
TUESDAY: A weak system will sweep past the area through the latter part of the day – but generally, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle to upper 70s. A few of the clouds could yield a shower or two, but most will remain dry. Most of the clouds will sweep out of the area overnight with lows in the 40s.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: In the wake of our dry front, we’ll see a dial-back in temperatures for Wednesday – expect highs in the 60s amid sunshine, lows will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s – chilly enough to promote some patchy frost north of I-20. Temperatures will gradually rebound through the latter part of the week back through the 70s. Rain and storm chances return into the fold through late Friday into Saturday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
