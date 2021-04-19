February death of Irina Gutierrez on Old Fannin Road deemed ‘tragic accident’

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly two months after Irina Gutierrez was killed while walking alongside Old Fannin Road, her death has been ruled a “tragic accident.”
The 17-year-old, who had only been in the U.S. for three months, was struck and killed on the high-traffic road the night of February 26.
Her death was first investigated as a fatal hit-and-run.
But after a months-long investigation by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, they discovered that the driver of the vehicle that hit Gutierrez that night never left the scene of the accident. That driver would then fully cooperate with investigators.
“It was later determined that this was a tragic accident and there was no criminal conduct involved,” read a press release sent by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department on Monday.
Gutierrez was buried in Oklahoma in March.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.