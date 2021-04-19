David Archie wants mayor to remove judge overseeing his trial from office

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds Co. District 2 Supervisor David Archie is asking the mayor to remove the judge overseeing his trial.
Archie claims the judge is showing bias in his trial over Archie’s February arrest for simple domestic assault, and Archie has asked the judge recuse himself.
The trial began Monday, but no ruling was made. Instead the judge determined that a ruling would be made Friday after both sides presented evidence.
Archie claims the judge has asked for evidence irrelevant to the case be bought up, even without the prosecution presenting it.
Mayor Lumumba has not commented on the request to pull the judge from office.
