Attala Co. couple arrested after search warrant yields drug, firearms

ATTALA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are behind bars after a search warrant in Attala County, according to Breezy News.
Attala County deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Highway 19 South.
The newspaper says the warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation.
During the search, deputies discovered and seized two handguns, 16 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 28 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Quincey Brown, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance felony, and possession of marijuana misdemeanor and was placed in the Leake County Jail.
Mickella Roby, 23, was arrested and charged with possession of paraphernalia and was released on bond.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.