Galatas, JSU bats complete sweep of Alcorn

JACKSON, Miss. - Jackson State rolled past rival Alcorn State 11-0 in seven innings and completed the regular-season sweep. The Tigers improved to 24-7 overall and 18-0 in SWAC play.
Pitcher Nikelle Galatas kept the Braves off balance throughout the game and tossed a seven-inning one hit shutout. Galatas induced nine ground-outs and struck out four batters.
Offensively, if did not take long for JSU to heat up and got to work in the bottom of the first inning. Facing a 2-2 count, Chandler Dillard delivered an RBI single to right field to push across a run. Dillard was caught stealing second base; however, CJ Newsome was able to score from third base.
Marshal Luiz came through with an RBI single up the middle and Wesley Reyes added an RBI double to left field and the Tigers led 4-0. The offense continued to hum in the bottom of the second. Newsome singled up the middle to push across a run and Ty Hill tripled to left center field to plate a pair of runs.
On the first pitch Equon Smith tripled to right center field to push across a run and JSU led 8-0. Hill and Luiz each batted 2-for-3 with two RBI and Tyler Jones finished 2-for-4. Newsome and Smith each stole a base.
JSU returns to action Wednesday at UL-Monroe for a single nine-inning game. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
