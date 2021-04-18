First Alert Forecast: nice conditions expected for today & into work week

Temperatures will still be in the 70′s for Tuesday before dropping to the 60′s on Wednesday from a cold front that will pass through. These cooler conditions won’t long. We’ll rebound back to the 70′s by the end of the week. Most of the work week will be spent dry and quiet. A low-pressure system looks to move in by the end of the week on Friday and into Saturday that will likely bring us our next best opportunity for showers and thunderstorms.