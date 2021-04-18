First Alert Forecast: nice conditions expected for today & into work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a cool start to our Sunday this morning with temperatures sitting in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with temperatures rising to the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees by this afternoon. It should be an overall nice end to our weekend. Tonight, expect overnight lows in the mid 40′s under partly cloudy skies.
We’ll likely kick off the new work week tomorrow with lots of sunshine and bright blue skies. It will be very nice and pleasant out with temperatures warming to the lower 70′s during the afternoon hours.
Temperatures will still be in the 70′s for Tuesday before dropping to the 60′s on Wednesday from a cold front that will pass through. These cooler conditions won’t long. We’ll rebound back to the 70′s by the end of the week. Most of the work week will be spent dry and quiet. A low-pressure system looks to move in by the end of the week on Friday and into Saturday that will likely bring us our next best opportunity for showers and thunderstorms.
