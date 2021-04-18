First Alert Forecast: generally quiet & dry conditions expected over coming days

By late Tuesday and into Wednesday, a cold front will sink southward across the area. Most of the shower activity looks to be north of the area, so it doesn’t look like will be impacted by any rain with this front. However, it will bring cooler condition. Highs on Wednesday are looking to be in the low to mid 60′s. We’ll see temperatures quickly rebound back to the 70′s by the end of the work week. Our next best opportunity for showers and thunderstorms is looking to be late Friday and into Saturday from a low-pressure system that is expected to move in by then. We’ll have more details and specifics on this system a bit closer to time.