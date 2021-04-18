First Alert Forecast: generally quiet & dry conditions expected over coming days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s so pretty outside this afternoon with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the 60′s and 70′s. Overall, it’s a great way to end off our weekend. Into tonight, we’ll see mainly clear skies with temperatures falling to the mid 40′s by early tomorrow morning. So, it will be a cool start to the new work week tomorrow morning. A light jacket/sweater might be needed as you’re walking out the door.
More bright and pleasant conditions are on the way into the start of the work week. Mainly sunny skies are expected throughout our Monday. Temperatures tomorrow will be slightly cooler than normal with highs in the lower 70′s across central and southwest MS. The bright and quiet conditions will carry into Tuesday with temperatures trending a bit warmer in the mid 70′s.
By late Tuesday and into Wednesday, a cold front will sink southward across the area. Most of the shower activity looks to be north of the area, so it doesn’t look like will be impacted by any rain with this front. However, it will bring cooler condition. Highs on Wednesday are looking to be in the low to mid 60′s. We’ll see temperatures quickly rebound back to the 70′s by the end of the work week. Our next best opportunity for showers and thunderstorms is looking to be late Friday and into Saturday from a low-pressure system that is expected to move in by then. We’ll have more details and specifics on this system a bit closer to time.
