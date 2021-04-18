Coroner identifies victims in triple homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the three men who were found dead Friday in what police are investigating as a triple homicide.
The three victims are:
- Kendarrius Robertson, 26
- James McGruder, 45
- James Cox, 27
The bodies were found by a woman who went to her boyfriend’s home after she could not reach him by phone.
Police Chief James Davis says whoever committed the crime locked the doors as they left the home--a clue that leads police to believe it wasn’t random.
Still, no arrests have been made.
