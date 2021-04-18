Allen’s triple puts MSU over Ole Miss

The Diamond Dawgs struck first with a run in the second inning and the two teams were tied at 2-2 heading to the sixth inning. After the Rebels got a two-run home run in the top of the sixth, State sent nine batters to the plate and scored five times to push ahead, 7-4. An unearned run in the eighth drew the Rebels within two, but Landon Sims pitched around an error in the ninth to close out the series victory.