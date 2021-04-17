Utica man killed during Saturday morning car crash

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Utica man is dead after he was hit while standing outside his vehicle Saturday morning on Mississippi 18.
The man, Andre Higgins, 30, was traveling eastbound on the highway when his vehicle became disabled.
While standing outside his car, a Ram pickup crashed into Higgins and his vehicle. Higgins was pronounced dead on the scene.
The incident occurred around 6 a.m., near Raymond High School.
A passenger in Higgins’ vehicle was not injured. The driver of the pickup also was not injured.
The case is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
It was not known if the driver is being charged.
