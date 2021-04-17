Nikhazy tosses shutout as Rebels even series with MSU

Cade Sammons came on to pinch run for Van Cleve, but he wasn’t on the basepaths long, as Gonzalez rocked a first-pitch double to right-center, sending the speedy Sammons home from first. From there, Nikhazy brought the Rebels home. The Rebel left-hander walked one in the first before retiring 11 straight, taking a no-hitter into the fifth. Nikhazy walked Rowdey Jordan with one out in the sixth, the only real trouble he faced on the day. He kept rolling on into the ninth and struck out the final two hitters to increase his total to 12 and secure a Game 2 victory.