Late runs power MSU past Ole Miss

STARKVILLE, Miss. - A Mississippi kid almost single-handedly delivered the Mississippi State baseball program a seventh straight victory over Ole Miss on Friday (April 16) night at Dudy Noble Field.
Second-year freshman Kamren James plated the first three Mississippi State (26-7, 9-4 SEC) runs with an RBI single in the first, solo home run in the fourth and sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. After Rowdey Jordan drove in the fourth run to start the eighth inning, James capped the scoring with his second sacrifice fly of the night. Ole Miss (25-9, 8-5 SEC) got single runs in the third and fourth innings, before State pitchers faced just one batter over the minimum the final five innings.
The win is the ninth straight overall for Mississippi State in 2021 and the seventh straight in SEC play. The seven game conference winning streak is the longest by any SEC team this season and the victory pushed State’s winning streak to seven games against the Rebels. The seven straight wins over Ole Miss is tied for the third long streak in the series history, behind only 14-game (1932-37) and 10-game (1947-50) streaks from MSU.
James was 2-for-2 with one run scored and four RBIs in his first career game against the Rebels. It is the eighth multi-RBI game of the season for the right-handed hitter and his third game of four-or-more RBIs. Junior Tanner Allen chipped in three hits - two for extra bases - and scored a pair of runs, while Rowdey Jordan and Scotty Dubrule chipped one hit and scored one run apiece.
Christian MacLeod worked through five innings and allowed two runs on four hits. The left-hander walked two and struck out five in the no decision. Preston Johnson (1-0) earned his first win in the maroon and white with four strikeouts in two scoreless frames and Landon Sims (4) nailed down the save with two innings of work and three strikeouts.
The three pitchers combined to strike out 12 batters and move the streak to 13 straight games with double-digit punchouts.
For Ole Miss, TJ McCants hit his second home run of the season and Hayden Dunhurst posted the lone multi-hit game for the Rebels. Gunnar Hoglund (3-2) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out nine in the loss. Hoglund didn’t walk a batter and threw 109 pitches.
