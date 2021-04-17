Late runs power MSU past Ole Miss

Second-year freshman Kamren James plated the first three Mississippi State (26-7, 9-4 SEC) runs with an RBI single in the first, solo home run in the fourth and sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. After Rowdey Jordan drove in the fourth run to start the eighth inning, James capped the scoring with his second sacrifice fly of the night. Ole Miss (25-9, 8-5 SEC) got single runs in the third and fourth innings, before State pitchers faced just one batter over the minimum the final five innings.