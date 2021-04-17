Jackson State strikes early to take game one over Alcorn State

JACKSON, Miss. - Jackson State continued its dominance on the baseball field Friday, defeating Alcorn State by a final of 10-0 in game one of the three game weekend series.
The Tigers scored four runs in the first and two in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead before scoring one more in the fifth inning and three in the seventh inning to earn the 10-0 win in seven innings of play.
Jackson State pounded out 15 hits in the contest and were led by Jatavious Melton who finished with three hits and two runs batted in. Five other Tiger hitters collected two hits including, CJ Newsome, Chandler Dillard, Ty Hill, Equon Smith, and Tyler Jones. Hill also tallied two runs batted in on the afternoon.
Anthony Beccera (5-1) picked up the win on the mound for JSU, going 7.0 innings pitched, allowing just three hits and no runs. Beccera also struck out nine opposing batters in game one versus the Braves.
The Tigers improved to 22-7 overall on the season and 16-0 in SWAC play with the win. They return to the field tomorrow for game two with Alcorn beginning at 3 p.m. CST at Braddy Field.
