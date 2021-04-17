First Alert Forecast: few showers possible this weekend, turning brighter & drier into work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Areas of drizzle are mist are possible across central MS on this Saturday morning. During the day today, there is the potential for a few light showers mainly in the southern portion of the area. It certainly won’t be a wash out by any means. Temperatures into the afternoon hours will rise to the mid 60′s under cloudy skies. Tonight, a lingering shower is possible with lows falling to the upper 40′s.
Mainly quiet and dry conditions are expected as of now for Sunday. Some model runs suggest lingering showers could be possible by tomorrow afternoon/evening, but confidence isn’t very high right now. Temperatures tomorrow will still be on the cool side in the upper 60′s with partly cloudy skies.
Looking towards the upcoming work week, it will be much drier and brighter compared to this past week. We’ll likely see some sunshine each day. A low-pressure system looks to move in by Friday and into next weekend. This will likely be our next best chance for showers/thunderstorms over the next 7 days. Temperatures generally will be cooler than average throughout the work week. We’ll start the week in the lower 70′s, but drop back to the 60′s with another cold front moving in. We should get back to the 70′s by the end of the week.
