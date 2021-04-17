First Alert Forecast: few showers possible this weekend, turning brighter & drier into work week

Looking towards the upcoming work week, it will be much drier and brighter compared to this past week. We’ll likely see some sunshine each day. A low-pressure system looks to move in by Friday and into next weekend. This will likely be our next best chance for showers/thunderstorms over the next 7 days. Temperatures generally will be cooler than average throughout the work week. We’ll start the week in the lower 70′s, but drop back to the 60′s with another cold front moving in. We should get back to the 70′s by the end of the week.