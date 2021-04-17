First Alert Forecast: few showers possible this evening; drier conditions expected by Sunday

The upcoming work week is looking to be a lot quieter compared to last week. We should turn drier and brighter for the most part almost each day. A low pressure system looks to move in by the end of the work week on Friday and into the start of the weekend. This will likely bring us our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms to the region. We’ll start the work week with highs in the lower 70′s. A cold front is expected to move through by Wednesday dropping temperatures to the mid 60′s. We should rebound back to the 70′s by the end of the week.