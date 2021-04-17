First Alert Forecast: few showers possible this evening; drier conditions expected by Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s generally quiet and cloudy across most of the area this evening, but some of us are seeing a few areas of light showers. It might be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy just in case you get caught in light rain, especially if you live close to the Highway 84 corridor. Into the overnight hours, there will be a slight chance for a few lingering showers around with clouds clearing out by early tomorrow morning. Expect temperatures to fall to the upper 40′s.
By Sunday, we should see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day along with mainly dry conditions. Highs will continue to be cooler than normal in the upper 60′s close to 70 degrees. It should be a nice day to end off our weekend.
The upcoming work week is looking to be a lot quieter compared to last week. We should turn drier and brighter for the most part almost each day. A low pressure system looks to move in by the end of the work week on Friday and into the start of the weekend. This will likely bring us our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms to the region. We’ll start the work week with highs in the lower 70′s. A cold front is expected to move through by Wednesday dropping temperatures to the mid 60′s. We should rebound back to the 70′s by the end of the week.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.